BROOKVILLE — Members of the Clarion-Limestone Future Farmers of America Program have been working on a project in the classroom to provide the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library with movable casters for its bookshelves.
Brookville Library Director Janine Strohm said she has been searching for someone to make the movable casters for several years and finally found the right person. Strohm ran into Rita Kahle, and spoke with her about her struggle to have the casters made, and Rita passed it on to her husband, Gary Kahle.
Gary Kahle is the metal fabrication teacher at C-L, and agreed to take on the project as an in-class project for his students. He said this has been a perfect project, as the students have had to work through every step of the process in creating the casters.
“This whole thing plays right into our curriculum because we are one of two FFA ag mechanics programs left… and the reason it fits into our program is because part of our program is welding, fabrication, trying to develop engineering concepts, so this fit right into it because there wasn’t such a thing for them. We had to design it, we had to build one, we had to prove that it was going to work, and this is the result of that,” Kahle said.
The students finished a prototype and brought it to the library for Strohm to try out and make sure it was what she wanted.
“We put one together and I brought it up. By virtue of a lot of grace and help here to get the thing on there, it fit just exactly the way they wanted it. We let Janine have it for a while to try it out, make sure it would move the way she wanted it and so forth,” Kahle said.
One of the problems Kahle and students ran into was with the library shelves themselves. When trying to place the shelves onto the casters, the two halves began pulling apart. This had the students designing small bolts to hold them together.
“One of the pitfalls that we found out is when you go to pick them up, they separate, and it’s the way they’re engineered. So we made brackets that we can actually bolt the two halves together,” Kahle said.
The library is providing all the material for the students to use as well through a grant, making it even better for them. The project is made possible in part by American Rescue Plan Act funds from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Office of Commonwealth Libraries.
“I’ve been wanting to do this for a really long time and the opportunity just clicked for us everywhere and now we have it,” Strohm said.
The IMLS is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s approximately 123,000 libraries and 25,000 museums. This partnership with the FFA students was beneficial for both groups thanks to this grant and the materials it provided.
Strohm said she is excited about being able to move the shelves because it will give her the ability to open up space for events at the library. Shelves can be moved to give more space whenever needed.
Once the students had the approval from Strohm that the casters were what she wanted, the class was broken up into groups, each with a different task involved in completing the remaining casters.
“Today, we’re here to put the first half of this project into perspective. She wants some other ones done, but they are a different size and we’re going to have to measure those up,” Kahle said.
He said a project like this is good for the students because they can apply their schooling to real life and take pride in something they created. Kahle also believes “it instills the fact that your trademark is your work.”