BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings June 16
Guilty Plea
- Matthew Allen Nelson, 30, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with harassment. An additional charge of aggravated harassment by a prisoner was withdrawn.
Withdrawn
- Mark E. Flinner, 57, of Allison Park, who was charged with theft by failure to make required fund disbursement.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Nannette M. Lukas, 65, of Brookville, who is charged with ethnic intimidation, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, and harassment.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- David L. Bradley, 37, of Verona, who is charged with possession of marijuana –small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving vehicle without a valid inspection, failure to use seatbelt, and restraint systems –child booster seat. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Shauna Lynn Hinojosa, 32, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, no rear lights, depositing waste on highway, failure to carry license, violating hazard regulation, failure to use seat belt, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Justin William McCandless, 28, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal trespass. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Erika Elaine Kennedy, 34, of Clarion, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and tampering with records. She was released from the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 bail.
- Xavier Lance Molnar, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, failure to keep right, careless driving, failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Jeremy Robert Miller, 32, of Mount Pleasant, who is charged with endangering welfare of children, accidents involved death or injury while not licensed, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, driving while license is suspended or revoked, careless driving –serious bodily injury, failure to report accident to police, unlawful operations –registration certificate, unlawful operation ATV at unsafe speed, unlawful operation of ATV in careless way, duties to report accident, and proof of insurance required. His bail is set at $10,000 bail.