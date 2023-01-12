BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 3
Withdrawn
- Shyanne Lindemuth, 29, of Brookville, who was charged with bad checks.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Sherry L. Barnett, 57, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana –small amount. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Daniel L. Giles, 37, of Falls Creek, who is charged with accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, follow too closely, careless driving, improper pass, limitations on driving, and failure to keep right. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Ryan James Lucas, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- James Audey Drake, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule 1, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Stephanie Alexander, 55, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, and simple assault. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Gabriel John Thimons, 36, of Marienville, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic control, careless driving, turning movements and required signals, restriction on alcoholic beverages, and no headlights. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Matthew Todd Olsen, 52, of Franklin, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, illegal parking, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Michelle C. Sarvey-Ruth, 47, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession small amount/distribute not sell, no headlights, and no rear lights. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Julie Diane Wineberg, 45, of Knoxdale, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, harassment, violating hazard regulation, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.