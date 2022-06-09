BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings June 1.
Withdrawn
- Alise Jonelle Exley, 32, of Knox, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
- Marice L. Moore, 33, of North Bergen, New Jersey, who was charged with accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, reckless driving, and careless driving. Two additional charges of failure to stop and give info or render aid and failure to report an accident to police were withdrawn.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jason P. Donahue, 40, of Natrona Heights, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, speeding, careless driving, and disregard of traffic lane.
- Timothy R. Irvine, 32, of Brockway, who is charged with possession of marijuana –small amount, 36 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving without a valid inspection. Two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Anson Blue Walter, 42, of Summerville, who is charged with harassment, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and disorderly conduct. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail on $20,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Joseph A. Solida, 64, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, no rear lights, driving unsafe equipment, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Russell Leroy Ewing, 67, of Brookville, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, recklessly endangering another person, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, careless driving, reckless driving, and failure to stop and give info or render aid. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Timothy Ryan Carulli, 38, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Gary Arthur Spence, 58, of Sigel, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, disregard traffic lane, signal improper, careless driving, and follow too closely. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Wenrong Liu, 33, of Brooklyn, New York, who is charged with 13 counts of access device used to obtain or attain property/service, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of receiving stolen property. In a second case, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and six counts of use/possession of a controlled substance were withdrawn. His bail is set at $100,000 unsecured.
- Dennis Toby Glotfelty, 43, of Friendsville, Maryland, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Patrick John Wasilko, 53, of Brookville, who is charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Noah Samuel Connor, 24, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, speeding, disregard of traffic lane, restriction on alcoholic beverages, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to carry registration, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Anthony John Piro Jr., 42, of Leesport, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driver’s license suspended, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, two counts of disregard of traffic lane, three counts of turning movements and required signals, driving without light to avoid arrest, improper sunscreening, no headlights, no rear lights, and failure to stop at light. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- David Allen Silsley, 60, of Marienville, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, speeding, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Stephvon Micahel Burlikowski, 24, of Export, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, failure to keep right, driving unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid inspection, failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Michael Thomas Connors, 53, of Stuart, Virginia, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, driving an unregistered vehicle, no rear lights, and restriction on alcoholic beverages. An additional charge of driving without a license was withdrawn. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.