BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings June 13.
Withdrawn
- Michael James Peduto, 29, of Brookville, who was charged with an accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property. An additional charge of accident damage to unattended vehicle/property was moved to non-traffic court.
- Dzhulai Dmytro, 55, of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, who was charged with two counts of accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, and two counts of failing to stop and give information or render aid.
- Abigail Rene Primm, 27, of Mayport, who was charged with two counts of use/possession drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jessica Lee Verner, 28, of Bethel Park, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance –four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to carry a license, driving without insurance, and failure to carry registration.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Christian Anne Marks, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, driving an unregistered vehicle, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Douglas J. Valerio II, 56, of Sigel, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and terroristic threats. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting bail of $50,000.
- Alexander Christian Bohensky, 26, of Camp Hill, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and contraband/controlled substance. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jennifer Lee Kuntz, 47, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, not using low beam, disregard of traffic lane, failure to carry a registration, driving without insurance, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Ashley Jo Ann McKee, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana –small amount. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Carla Leticia Vitrano, 34, of Norfolk, Virginia, who is charged with possession of marijuana –small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, accident damage to unattended vehicle/property, obscured plates, and disorderly conduct. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- William David McElravy, 58, of Corsica, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, disregard traffic lane, speeding, driving without a valid inspection, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Alexandria Eliz Naletko, 28, of Marienville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, careless driving, no rear lights, and have improper muffler. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Angela Jean Smith, 55, of Monroeville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.