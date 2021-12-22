BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Dec. 21.
Withdrawn
- Benjamin S. Shaffer, 45, of Brookville, who was charged with defiant trespass and criminal trespass. An additional charge of harassment has been moved to non-traffic court.
- John Robert Hilliard, 31, of Brookville, who was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
- Elainna Hilliard, 30, of Brookville, who was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Zachary V. Herman, 20, of Vanwert, Ohio, who is charged with accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, driving while license is suspended or revoked, reckless driving, careless driving, driving without a license, duties at stop sign, and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
- Bennie Christine Kuhns, 45, of Huntingdon, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance or metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana –small amount, driving an unregistered vehicle, and improper sunscreening.
- Henry Edmund Burr, 40, of Willow Spring, North Carolina, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, no rear lights, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, and restriction on alcoholic beverages.
- Tyler James Montgomery, 18, of Brookville, who is charged with receiving stolen property.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph M. Huntington, 54, of Brookville, who is charged with obstruction of law, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
- Rhonda Mattivi, 56, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, and failure to keep right. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Tara Elizabeth Cale, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Deanna Jaye Burkett, 29, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with three counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of simple assault, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, DUI: general impairment, caress driving, and reckless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Latoshia Danielle Wilson, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and no rear lights. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Anthony Wayne Brosius, 45, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of aggravated assault –victim less than 13 years old, three counts of simple assault, and two counts of harassment. His bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.