BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings July 11.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Dennis Darneil Dinger, 40, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass, burglary, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail.
- Dylan James Harris, 32, of Monaco, who is charged with criminal mischief, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, and two counts of disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Melinda Rae Burnside, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and duties at stop sign. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Peyton Barrick, 25, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal mischief and institutional vandalism. In a second case he is charged with criminal mischief, institutional vandalism, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Michael David McCarthy, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Cody Dylan Dunbar, 38, of Aliquippa, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, and turning movements and required signals. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Brodie William Joiner, 23, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, speeding, disregard of traffic lane, reckless driving, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jennifer R. Hatzinikolas, 49, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, failure to keep right, and disregard of traffic lane. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Aaron J. Goodwill, 35, of Clarion, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jesse Matthew Miller, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.