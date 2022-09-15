BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 6.
Withdrawn
- John Andrew Kohlhepp, 38, of DuBois, who was charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, failure to yield right of way to pedestrian, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, speeding, and driving without a license. Additional charges of careless driving and driving while license is suspended or revoked were moved to non-traffic court.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Steven Lee Thomas, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal trespass, defiant trespass after actual communication, and three counts of harassment. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail on a bail change of $20,000 bail unsecured.
- Donald Leroy Espy Jr., 63, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Raymond Peter Zilske, 64, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated harassment by prisoner and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Nannette M. Lukas, 66, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of harassment. She has posted bail of $5,000 at 10 percent.
- Bruce T. Winn, 56, of Millstone Township, New Jersey, including DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, speeding, careless driving, investigation by officer/duty of operator, disregard of traffic lane, violating hazard regulation, failure to use seatbelt, and failure to carry license. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Zachery Scott Lindemuth, 32, of Brockport, who is charged with receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Michael Ryan Roush Jr., 37, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Masie Leigh Frampton, 24, of Brookville, who is charged with false/fraud/incomplete insurance claim, theft by deception, and insurance fraud. Her bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Ryan Joseph Brownlee, 35, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with false/fraud/incomplete insurance claim, theft by deception, and insurance fraud. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.