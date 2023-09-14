BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 12
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Patrick John Luff, 35, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without a license, and speeding.
- Jesse Linn Bailor, 38, of Clarion, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
- Derek William Barringer, 45, of Toledo, Ohio, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving without a license, careless driving, possession of marijuana –small amount, and 20 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Tammy Sue Shay, 61, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, violating hazard regulation, failure to use seatbelt, obscured plates, and careless driving. In a second case, she is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to use seatbelt, and violating hazard regulations. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Alicia Munoz, 42, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana –small amount, eight counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, driving without a valid inspection, violating hazard regulation, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Patrick James Durand, 42, of Leadville, Col., who is charged with DUI: general impairment, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, failure to keep right, and turning movements and required signals. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Howard Wayne Hartzfeld Jr., 45, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, notice of change of name or address, failure to notify of change in address, turning movements and required signals, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Marilyn Nicole Davis, 26, of Olean, N.Y., who is charged with DUI: controlled substance or metabolite, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and speeding in school zone. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Ashley Sean Kessel, 30, of Bell Laire, Texas, who is charged with harassment, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Aileen Patrice Arnold, 37, of Freeport, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, failure to use seat belt, careless driving, failure to keep right, and disregard of traffic lane. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.