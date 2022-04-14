BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings April 7.
Withdrawn
- Jonathan Wayne Osborne, 76, of Brookville, who was charged with defiant trespass and harassment. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Patrick John Wasilko, 53, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol and reckless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Tarik Kantarevic, 25, of Erie, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of small amount of marijuana, obedience to traffic control devices, obscured visibility to license plate, less than three portable warn devices, failure to carry registration, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Shania Lynn Lemmon, 24, of Rossiter, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and harassment. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.