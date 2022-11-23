BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Nov. 17.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Heidi Louise Joiner, 42, of Brookville, who is charged with access devices used to obtain property or service.
- Lisa Battaglia, 54, of Summerville, who is charged with forgery, fraud alter/forge/counter title registration, and operating vehicle without valid inspection. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- William P. Holes, 50, of Irvona, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jeremy J. Grimm, 42, of Sigel, who is charged with driving license suspended/revoked pursuant to sec 3802/1547B1 third or more violation, and driving without a license. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Gunnar Aiden Lee Heeter, 18, of Knox, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: minor, DUI: general impairment, purchase of alcohol by minor, back up vehicle improperly, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Katelyn Clista Blake, 23, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana –small amount. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- David Alan Colgan, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lane, failure to keep right, careless driving, and investigation by officer/duty of operator. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Deanna Jaye Burkett, 30, of Brooville, who is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, 12 counts of harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Scott Andrew Semanco, 44, of Brookville, who is charged with nine counts of bad checks. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Jeremy LynnBrumbaugh, 45, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal trespass and defiant trespass after actual communication. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.