BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings March 9.
Withdrawn
- Penny L. Simpson, of Corsica, who was charged with writing bad checks.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Charles E. Hook, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with four counts of receiving stolen property and three counts of firearms not to be carried without a license. One additional charge of make repairs/sell/ect. Offensive weapons were withdrawn. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- Nathan William Phillips, 43, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol and DUI: general impairment. Four additional charges of four counts of harassment were dismissed. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Janet M. Nelson, 59, of Brookville, who is charged with accident involving damage and failure to report an accident to the police. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Andrew Clayton Shaffer, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid inspection, driving without insurance, driving without a license, and driving while license is suspended or revoked. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Michael Thomas Shrecengost, 45, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting $50,000 bail.