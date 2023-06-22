BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings June 15.
Withdrawn
- Cody Glenn Hofius, 20, of Clarion, who was charged with writing bad checks and theft by deception.
Guilty Plea
- Sarah Dawn Crissman, 25, of Kittanning, who is charged with possession of controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Two additional charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of contraband as an inmate were withdrawn.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shane A. Yates, 43, of Kittanning, who is charged with 18 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Zephaniah A. Vickers, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
Kevin L. Allshouse, 54, of Summerville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.