BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings March 10
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Aubrie Minnae Raijine Howard, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with false identification, identity theft, vehicle registration suspended, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to use seat belt, failure to carry license, failure to carry registration, and driving unsafe equipment.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Sarah Danna Taylor, 28, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Michael J. Brown, 39, of Huntingdon, who is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Melissa Ann Zimmerman, 41, of Tyrone, who was charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and harassment. She was released from the Jefferson County Jail on $25,000 bail.
- Katherine Mary McConville, 64, of Summerville, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person, DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 bail.
- Ayanna Shyan Ruffner, 23, of Rimersburg, who is charged with two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jacob Lamar Kelichner, 35, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 bail.
- Cory Blotzer, 31, of New Kensington, who is charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of perjury, false swearing, and tampering with evidence. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Heather Marie Hedeen, 33, of Falls Creek, who is charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of perjury, false swearing, and tampering with evidence. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Deborah Ann Hedeen, 59, of New Kensington, who is charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of perjury, false swearing, and tampering with evidence. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.