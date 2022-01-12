BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Jan 6.
Withdrawn
- Leroy C. Stephan, 83, of Brookville, who was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- David W. Reed Jr., 43, of Rochester, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, driving while BAC is .02 or greater, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to use seat belt, and two counts of restriction on alcoholic beverages.
- Joseph L. Green, 60, of Bowling Green, Ohio, who is charged with four counts of failure to comply with code requirements.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph David Supik, 30, of Huntingdon, who is charged with terroristic threats. His bail is set at $10,000 bail.
- Margaret Elizabeth Baker, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness and similar misconduct. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Kristen Nichole Klender, 25, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Christian Jacob Foerster, 26, of New Albany, Indiana, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, careless driving, improper sunscreening, obscured, covered or inhibited visibility to plate, no rear lights, and non resident failure to comply with requirements. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.