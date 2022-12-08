BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec. 1
Guilty Plea
- Justin William McCandless, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of marijuana. An additional charge of speeding was withdrawn.
Withdrawn
- Angela Leonie James Sommerville, 60, of South Euclid, Ohio, who was charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, and speeding.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Susan D. Pearsall, 71, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of failure to comply with code requirement. In a second case she is charged with two counts of failure to comply with code requirement. Her bail is set at $1,000 unsecured.
- Larry Pearsall, 73, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of failure to comply with code requirement. In a second case she is charged with two counts of failure to comply with code requirement. Her bail is set at $1,000 unsecured.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Isaiah Zachary Isaac, 23, of Brookville, who is charged with 241 counts of child pornography, 15 counts of dissemination of photo/film/ of child sex acts, and criminal use of a communication facility. His bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Skylar Chance Sheaffer, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, period for requiring lighted lamps, improper sunscreening, failure to carry registration, driving unsafe equipment, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
George Walter Pearce, 38, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with criminal mischief, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, harassment, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.