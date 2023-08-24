BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 8 and 9.
Withdrawn
- Kenneth Paul Lucas, of Brookville, who was charged with harassment –commit lewd, threatening language. An additional charge of harassment –course of conduct with no legitimate purpose was moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jamie L. Taube, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Brian Lettie, 40, of Brookville, who is charged with forgery and theft by unlawful taking. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- John Christopher Lucas, 58, of Brookville, who is charged with five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Corey Alan Rankin, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal mischief and institutional vandalism. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Steven Joseph Jankowski Jr., 19, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Kylee Ent, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with counterfeiting, simulating, or falsely representing mark or stamp, sale of controlled substance, disorderly conduct, and harassment. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Robert Lee Shaffer III, 65, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, possession/sale/use of display documents, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, display known fake/stolen/issued inspection label, turning without signal, driving without valid inspection, driving an unregistered vehicle, disregard of traffic lane, failure to use seatbelt, no rear lights, and no turn signal. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Andrew James McKinney, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DU: general impairment, speeding, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to notify police of accident/damage, and failure to use seatbelt. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.