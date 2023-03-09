BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Mar. 7.
Withdrawn
- Russell Park, of Brookville, who was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. Two additional charges of neglect of animals were moved to non-traffic court.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Fawn L. Carr, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with false swearing during official proceedings.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kelli Sue Bowser, 53, of Curllsville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Peyton Barrick, 25, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Kayla Ann Lippert, 31, of Homestead, who is charged with possession of marijuana –small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Shannon Wade Hoffman, 57, of Brookville, who is charged with defiant trespass, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.