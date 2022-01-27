DuBOIS — A Brookville man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly stole items from Walmart on six different occasions.
Shawn Paul Cutlip, 37, is charged with seven counts of retail theft – taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, six counts of trespassing and six counts of receiving stolen property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Jan. 19.
On Dec. 11, 2021, Sandy Township Police were advised of a recent retail theft at the Walmart in DuBois by a Walmart Loss Prevention employee, who provided them with photos, videos and receipts of the alleged incidents. There were six incidents altogether, she said, that occurred Oct. 25 and Oct. 31, Nov. 14, Nov. 18 and Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 of 2021, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman said she had been contacted by another employee in November, who said a man was allegedly failing to scan items he selected while at the self checkout on Nov. 19. The loss prevention employee conducted an investigation into the incident, and discovered at least six other occasions where the man failed to scan items. She was able to track him by his debit card numbers that were used at the time, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police immediately recognized the man in the photos as Cutlip, as they were recently advised that he may have changed his last name to Irwin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The investigation showed Cutlip allegedly failing to scan items on six separate occasions at Walmart’s self checkout. On Oct. 25, 2021, Cutlip was observed failing to scan one of the three items at the self checkout – a pack of sandpaper valued at $5.38. On Oct. 31, 2021, he was then observed failing to scan one of five items – an SD card valued at $17.12. On Nov. 14, 2021, Cutlip fails to scan one of six items – a battery valued at $129.84. On Nov. 18, 2021, Cutlip failed to scan one of two items, a toy valued at $9.94. On Nov. 30, 2021, Cutlip is observed failing to scan one of six items – a children’s bed set valued at $39.94. On Dec. 3, 2021, Cutlip allegedly fails to scan one of seven items – a children’s toy valued at $14.44, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cutlip allegedly had also signed “trespass letters” on Dec. 20, 2009 and Aug. 20, 2013, which prohibited him from going on Walmart property.
Cutlip’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18 at Meholick’s office.