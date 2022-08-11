BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area High School Marching Band was hard at work last week during band camp, preparing for the start of the school year and the return of performances.
Band Director Kyle Grabigel and elementary school music teacher Laura Grabigel explained the unique song arrangement the marching band will follow. The opening and closing song of the set will be the same each week, with “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 and “Bye Bye Bye” by Nsync. The middle song will be on a rotation to add variety into the show.
The three middle songs will be “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco, “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne, and “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire.
“It still challenges the students in some way, usually the rhythms are a lot more tricky and it gives them a chance to play music they are aware of,” Laura Grabigel said.
Kyle Grabigel said the incoming ninth graders are a large class with a group of about 20 in marching band.
“They’re a fun group, an enthusiastic group. They’ve been working hard and steadily improving which is all I can ask for,” Kyle Grabigel said.
The students are also eager for the chance to play a rotating set of music, with section leaders saying it is a privilege to get the opportunity. The students themselves described their roles as section leaders as the one to make sure everyone stays in their spot throughout the movement and to encourage the younger students along the way.
Ian Clowes, trumpet section leader, said he likes the teamwork aspect that comes with marching band, while also still having to be able to work independently of one another.
“So, coming together as a group and having a mutual agreement that we need to be in our own places, like all at once, but at the same time, we also need to be independent and the fact that we need to be moving around and make sure we’re in our right spots,” Clowes said.
Kendra Himes is one of the drum majors this year, whose job is to conduct the marching band during the season. Himes said drum majors keep the band together, not only in timing for music, but also by settling drama and helping build unity. This is Himes third year at drum major.
“I like how it’s a group of completely different people and we all have different friend groups in high school. We’re all from different cliques, but whenever we come together here, we’re all best friends,” Himes said.
Lucas Gaston is a first-year drum major, and said he was excited to get the position. Now a sophomore, his first year in band was just last year. He said he was amazed to see “the family that it was” and found it incredible that everyone became friends.
“Everybody was there for everybody else and it was so inclusive. And when I had the opportunity to be a drum major, I jumped on it, and I’m so excited for this year,” Gaston said.
He said it’s been a lot of learning because now he has to keep track of what everyone is doing. Though sometimes challenging, he likes it because he gets to interact with each section in his role.
Bentley Hughey is the trombone section leader, and agreed that the feeling of family in the band is her favorite part.
“I love music. I love hearing it. I love watching everything come together and I love being able to do it with the people that I love that are around me, the people that make life a lot easier,” Hughey said.
This is also Hughey’s first year as section leader, and she said she enjoys being there for the freshmen.
“I know how intimidating it can be coming into it, and I know that sometimes maybe you get embarrassed when you don’t reach your spot, but that’s okay. And that’s how you learn and I love being able to make sure that they know that and that it’s okay,” Hughey said.
In talking about the music included in the set this year, the students were all proud to be doing the rotating set.
“We’re really privileged and I’m proud of us that we can pick up on music that quickly. We can put a show together in a week,” Himes said.
The students learn the opening and closing songs fully during band camp. They will also learn the music of the middle songs and “rough sketch” of these songs. Himes said leading up to the football games the band will use that time learning and perfecting each middle song.
“The bottom line is, it’s great. It’s just fantastic. It’s making memories in high school is what every kid should be doing,” Gaston said.