BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area High School Marching Band was hard at work last week during band camp, preparing for the start of the school year and the return of performances.

Band Director Kyle Grabigel and elementary school music teacher Laura Grabigel explained the unique song arrangement the marching band will follow. The opening and closing song of the set will be the same each week, with “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 and “Bye Bye Bye” by Nsync. The middle song will be on a rotation to add variety into the show.

