BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough officials re-opened the Memorial Park last Friday following the completion of a full rebuild of the park and equipment.
Borough Manager Dana Rooney said the borough was aware the playground equipment needed updating, and the borough was doing the best it could with what it had at the time. It wasn’t until an anonymous donor came forward with a significant portion of the money needed to rebuild the park that the borough was able to give it the attention it needed.
“Brookville Borough is very excited to be able to work with a private donor to provide a brand new upgraded playground for the community. The playground offers various pieces of equipment for children ages 2 to 12. With upgraded ground surfacing the park will be easier to maintain and last for many years to come. We hope the community takes pride in this new park and enjoys it responsibly” Rooney said.
Borough Councilman David Taylor spoke to how lucky the borough was to receive the donation during the park opening.
“How lucky we are in a small town like Brookville to have folks who are modest but have the means to make anonymous donations to the borough through the YMCA to make a fabulous recreational facility like this,” said Taylor
The anonymous donation ended up covering about a third of the cost of the entire playground. The borough was able to hand pick each of the new pieces of equipment in the park. A piece called the “supernova” was added last year before the full upgrade was planned. The swings were also replaced at the very end of the season.
Rooney said the donor also has some children and younger grandchildren, so the borough also “relied on some of their expertise on what that age group likes.”
The playground is arranged based on age, with the equipment meant for younger children placed closer to the pavilion and picnic tables, and the equipment gradually going up in age the farther out in the park it gets.
“We kind of aged it so that the younger kids are up front where their parents are in the pavilion, they can still see them.
One of the hallmarks of the playground is the new zipline, which was a piece highly encouraged by the donor. Once the borough realized that was an option, they started going down the path of more freeform play equipment. This means rather than have things like slides with one function, there’s more imaginary play possible with the jungle gyms.
Another highlight of the new park that was noticeable on Friday is the turf under all the playground equipment. It had rained through the night and earlier Friday morning, but the turf was dry to the touch by 1 p.m. Whereas a grass playground would likely have puddles or be swampy still in the afternoon.