BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority moved one step closer Tuesday afternoon toward completing the much-needed replacement of water lines on Main Street.
The authority approved several agreements in preparation for the spring project.
The board officially awarded the contract for the project to Terra Works, Inc. Last month the authority announced its intention to award the bid to Terra Works as the apparent low bid of 11 received for the project. The Terra Works contract price is $1,419,139.
An amendment to the engineering contract was also approved, to provided for a full-time inspector to be on site during the project. Engineer Steve Gibson said that cost would be no more than $150,000, and is already included in the contract.
Also approved were resolutions for PennDOT’s highway and restoration bond and to accept PennVEST funding for the project. The funding package includes a $1,191,450 grant and $758,550 low-interest loan.
“Everything is in order, and we are ready to move forward,” Gibson said. He anticipates the project will begin in the spring and be completed by Thanksgiving.
The authority also awarded a bid to Terra Works for construction of a sludge transfer bed at the wastewater treatment plant. Three bids were submitted, with Terra Works having the low bid of $73,629.40. Gibson said “the bids were a little higher than we thought, but extra costs are based on prevailing wage” rates. The project was included in this year’s budget and is expected to be completed early this year.
Gibson told the board a new grant program recently opened by DCED/CFA for construction/infrastructure projects up to $1 million. He asked the board to consider projects which might qualify for funding, with discussion to be held at next month’s meeting. Applications must be submitted by March 15.
Water billsWater customers are reminded that their next water bill will reflect the 5 percent increase approved by the authority in December.
Customers will also be asked to update their phone numbers for the authority’s emergency call system. “We try to update customer contact numbers every two years,” manager Dana Rooney said. “The only time we use those numbers is to contact customers during an emergency, such as boil water alerts.”
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, in the Borough Complex.