BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority opened the 11 bids it received for the Main Street Waterline Replacement Project, and voted to award the bid to low bidder Terra Works, Inc.
Municipal Engineer Steve Gibson reported the bids were opened on Jan. 5, and the apparent low bidder was Terra Works, of Clarion, with a total bid price of $1,491,139. This price is just 1 percent higher than the 2021 estimated cost of $1,470,000, which is within the funds allocated for the project by PennVEST.
“The authority has done many projects with Terra Works in the past, and we recently completed the East Main Street Water and Sanitary Sewer and the White Street Pump Station, among various other projects,” Gibson said.
He said the two lowest bids were within a few thousand dollars of one another, and good local interest on the job. He recommended the authority issue a notice-of-intent to award the bid to Terra Works.
When asked about possible material and supply chain issues with the project, Gibson said in talking with Terra Works, the bigger concern is approving the contract so the prices can be locked in at the current rates.
“We did talk to Terra Works right after the bid opening, and we asked them that question, based on the issues of the supply chain. Their biggest concern was locking in the prices as soon as possible,” Gibson said.
Once the authority approves the contractor, it gives them the authorization to secure the prices with their supplier “so they don’t see an increase and what not.”
Gibson said Terra Works indicated there might be “a longer lead time” getting valves and fitting. He was not worried by this with the start time for the project still a few months away, as the authority is planning on an April/May start time.
The authority also held two opportunities for business owners to meet with and talk with Gibson, Authority Manager Dana Rooney, and Authority Commissioner Aaron Haines about the project. Rooney said both occasions went well.
“There were about five or six people at each one. They had some really good questions, and they seem very open to working with us,” Rooney said.
Gibson also updated them on the DCED 2020 Non-Entitlement Grant for the Corsica Water Street phase one project. The design is 90 percent complete and is on track for a spring construction time.
The project is contracted through the Jefferson County Commissioners, but the authority is working with them to make sure it meets their specifications