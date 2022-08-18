Police Chief Vince Markle
Brookville Borough Police Chief Vince Markle

 File photo

BROOKVILLE — Brookville Borough Police Chief Vince Markle shared a report from the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting Program that shows a near 100 percent clearing of all crimes in the borough within the last six months.

The Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Report (UCR) Program “serves as a state repository for the collection of crime statistics and its primary objective is to generate reliable information for use in law enforcement administration, operation, and management,” According to UCR.pa.gov. Markle shared this report during the borough council meeting Tuesday evening.

