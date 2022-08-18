BROOKVILLE — Brookville Borough Police Chief Vince Markle shared a report from the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting Program that shows a near 100 percent clearing of all crimes in the borough within the last six months.
The Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Report (UCR) Program “serves as a state repository for the collection of crime statistics and its primary objective is to generate reliable information for use in law enforcement administration, operation, and management,” According to UCR.pa.gov. Markle shared this report during the borough council meeting Tuesday evening.
The information from UCR included a report from January 2021 to July 2022, using January to July 2021 to compare.
“You’ll see under the violent crime we had a 100 percent increase, and an 83.33 percent of clearing these crimes. We have evidence at the crime lab right now, and I do believe once we get that evidence back we’ll have 100 percent clearing of violent crimes in our borough,” Markle said.
He said the clearing rate means the officers are finding a resolution to all the calls that come to the department. This doesn’t always mean an arrest, but that a solution is found.
“The guys get a report and then I read it and I tell him to get back out there and do it again. Until we get results...it’s very easy to go out, do a report, put it in the computer and let it sit and move on to the next incident. Our guys are required to do follow ups and follow ups,” Markle said.
He attributed the increase of violent crimes to some break-ins that took place in the last six months.
In non-violent and property crimes, the report showed a 28.57 percent decrease from last year with a crime clearing rate for these crimes of 100 percent.
Also included in the report, Markle said the borough is averaging one arrest every 3.23 days where as in the past it was averaging one arrest every 2.62 days.
“So, this is information from the state. Our officers are doing a great job and the crime rate is going way down in our town, which is totally awesome,” Markle said.
He also told the council he wanted to share what his officers have been going through lately.
Recommended Video
“On June 18, we had an individual threaten suicide by cop in our town. Which we really never had that before. The officer on duty that day did an outstanding job, we got the individual help and nobody got hurt,” Markle said. “July 3, we had an individual who made threats that if he did have a gun he would shoot everybody. They were doing some fireworks. This individual decided he was going to go up to their little firework party and threatened to shoot everybody. On July 5, we arrested an individual out of the state of New Jersey. He made threats to kill both officers that night and the appropriate charges were filed. On July 20, we had an individual who had homicidal ideations to kill everyone and I’m sure you read about that with Flying J. My officer did an outstanding job that day that it didn’t cause our town to be turned totally upside down.”
Finally, Markle shared a call he has never handled before at the end of July. He called the incident a “duty to warn.”
“On July 29, I’ve been doing this job for almost 30 years. I came into the office. My secretary told me that I needed to contact this lady…I called the lady and she said I have to let you know that this certain individual has homicidal thoughts of strangling you to death and when he sees you he is going to tear your throat out,” Markle said.
“So these are the kinds of things that we’re dealing with in our community. And it’s new to us because our town has not experienced this type of violence a long time,” Markle said.
He assured the council the town has the proper men and women in place to deal with these happenings, and they continue to train. He said they most recently completed an active shooter drill at Pine Creek Elementary School ahead of school resuming.
During closing officials remarks, Vice President Karen Allgeier gave praise to the police department, saying “We’ve got a town that knows if you come here and try and do the crime, you’re going to get caught, and I like that.”
In an attempt to stop turnover rate in the police department, action was taken following the executive session to approve hiring an officer prior to their attendance of the police academy.
“What the borough is doing is implementing a program where they actually will pay the part-time salary, which is $17.34 (an hour), to people who pass the civil service exam and need to attend the police academy. So, they are going to pay this person while they attend the police academy, also they will be paying for tuition,” said Jim Dennison, borough solicitor.
He further said that if the individual works for the borough for five years, they won’t have to reimburse any of this money. If they only work and leave within the first year, they will have to reimburse the borough 80 percent of its costs, and it will go down 20 percent each year for the following four years.
Dennison said the borough would likely revisit it at the next meeting with the final agreement. He said several other surrounding municipalities are running a similar program.
The council approved advertising for the next civil service exam as well. Markle said there is one open position with the borough police at this time.