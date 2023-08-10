BROOKVILLE — Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle provided the Uniform Crime Report (UCR) to the borough council last week showing the impact of increased police presence in lowering certain crime rates.
Markle provided his typically monthly report before moving into the UCR. The crime reported for July was the following:
- 183 calls for service
- 207 citation
- 75 warnings
- 203 parking
- 12 misdemeanor
- Eight summary
- Nine police one trainings
The UCR is for the first six months of the year, and is compared with that same time frame from the previous year. According to the report, as of June 30 the department had charged 57 people with UCR-tracked violations for an average of one person every three days.
The stats are strictly crime code violations and DUI, and does not include borough ordinance violations, dog law violations, or any other vehicle code section.
As of June 30, the borough saw a 50 percent increase in violent and property crime, and a 42.86 percent increase in non-violent and drug/alcohol crimes.
The violent crime and property crime are related to three burglary cases, one of which involved two violent assaults, and six theft-related cases. The report states all of those cases have been cleared, meaning charges have been filed or prepared as the suspects are known.
The borough has seen a 66.67 percent increase in simple assaults as well. According to the report, this is not uncommon in “times of economic turmoil and coming out of the winter months.”
The report also highlights some areas of decreased crime in the borough.
“Due to the efforts from this department, vandalism in the borough has seen a 50 percent decrease and a 100 percent decrease in unlawful weapons possessions. The number of drug possession and sales cases is down 66.67 percent. This I believe is likely contributed to a high law enforcement presence and show of force with frequent stops and detention. Statistically, these numbers should show an increase based on the number of stops; however as shown the greatest deterrence to crime is the belief that you will be caught. With a high law enforcement presence and frequent citizen contacts the risk of being caught is high thus deterring these actions from occurring within the borough,” the report states.
To highlight the efforts by the department, there has been a 150 percent increase in DUI arrests. The report again attributed this to the increased patrol and public contact. There is also a 150 percent increase in disorderly conduct violations, which are most often charged when they are committed in the presence of an officer and again highlight the increased efforts of the department.
Later during the elected official’s comments of the borough council meeting, Councilman Randy Bartley revisited the report, saying he hopes everyone “grasps the significance of the report the chief gave us tonight on those crime numbers. That’s why people are moving to small towns. To get aways from what’s going on in the cities.”