BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Police Department has investigated multiple scams in the past couple months. The scams have targeted all age groups, including the elderly and juveniles.
Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle said, “Please be aware Brookville Police Department will never ask for money over the phone or to be placed on gift cards/bar codes. When in doubt always call the police department at 814-849-5323 or the Jefferson County 911 Center’s non-emergency number (814-849-1617).”
Markle urges people to “be cautious with handling money over the phone. When responding to an email requesting money, please make sure the email address sending the email, eat employee or employer is legitimate. If it does not seem correct, find another way to follow up on the money request, via phone or in person.”
Markle said scams with the elderly include requesting money to fix a computer software problem or banking problem. “Never give your personal information of the phone,” he said. “These are included but not limited to bank, utility companies and computer software programs. When in doubt, hang up and call these entities back to confirm there is an issue.”