BROOKVILLE — Charges have been filed against the owner of a Brookville property related to continued code enforcement violations at a 114 Hastings Street property.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Joseph. L. Green, 70, of Bowling Green, Ohio, including two counts of loans on, or lending, giving firearms prohibited and two counts of failure to comply with a code requirement –all first degree misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, code enforcement visited the property on Nov. 11, 2020 and inspected the house, garage, and spring house. The garage was found to be unsafe, as the roof has an approximately three by three foot hole. Several of the trusses are allegedly broken, there are shingles missing, and the structure seems about ready to collapse, according to the officer.
The spring house was also found to be a dangerous structure. It is located directly behind the main house, and is also not structurally sound and appears to be falling in.
Also on Nov. 11, Green was issued a non-traffic citation under the International Property Maintenance Code Section 304, subsection 304.2 for the exterior structures not being safe. It was sent certified and Green received it on Nov. 21, and signed it.
Green failed to correct the unsafe structure, and District Judge Gregory Bazylak issued a warrant for Green’s arrest on Dec. 11, 2020.
On March 26, 2021, Green was issued two non-traffic citations under the International Property Maintenance Code for the two unsafe structures on his property. He received and signed these on April 2 and failed to answer or correct the unsafe structures. Judge Bazylak issued a warrant for Green’s arrest on May 5.
On Oct. 12, Green was issued one non-traffic citation under the International Property Maintenance Code for the two unsafe structures on his property. He received and signed these on Oct. 30 and failed to answer or correct the unsafe structures. Judge Bazylak issued a warrant for Green’s arrest on Nov. 19.
The officer allegedly spoke with Green over the summer months, and was told he was going to take care of the property and his warrants. As of Dec. 1, Green still had allegedly not taken care of the property or warrants.
Green has received a total of nine property violations from July 10, 2017 to Nov. 30, 2021 and currently has seven warrants for his arrest at Judge Bazylak’s office.
Green has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6 with District Judge Bazylak.