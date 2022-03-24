BROOKVILLE — Talents of local students were highlighted last week at the 2022 Brookville Raider Showcase.
Presented two evenings, the showcase included a display of projects from various academic departments and clubs as well as a talent show featuring students and teachers.
Serving as master of ceremonies for the talent show were Natalie Battaglia and Ryker Selnekovic. Opening the show were The Chamber Singers, who sang “Star Spangled Banner” and “Brookville Alma Mater.”
Vocalists performing included “Mad IQs” by Jonas Parson, “The Middle” by No Signal (Lucas Gaston, Henry May, Lucas McKinley and Ezra Parson); “A Thousand Years” by Isabella Rockwell, “My Sea” by Keira Mumford, “This Is Me” by Josi Buzzard and “Let’s Run Away, an original composition by Joseph Deibler and Maeve Jordan.
Violin solos were presented by Rially Jo Kalgren, “Minute-Bach on the Violin” and Maeve Jordan, “Graceland Too.” Julian Rodriguez presented a drum solo, “Seven Nation Army.”
Drama club members presented two readings from “Ten/Two,” including “Ten Minutes, Ten Minutes, Ten Minutes, Ten Minutes” by Kayleigh Rhodes and Addison Stiver, and “Time, What Is it?” by Rhodes and Adeline Miller. Samantha Himes offered a comedy routine, “Sophomore’s Version.”
Returning to the stage was the highly popular group, The Moops, made up of faculty members Erin McCronich, Conor Omecinski, Ron Ramolt and Eli Thompson. They performed “Proud Mary.”
Displays included:
- ELA Department — Student sonnets by eleventh-graders and creative interpretation of poetry by seventh-graders.
- History Department — US Era projects.
- Science Department — Seventh-grade cell project.
- Math Department — Students created apps by the AP computer science class and driving robots by the robotics class.
- Art Department — Student art show.
- Foreign Language Department — Student pinatas.
- Technology and Engineering Department — student projects.
- Clubs — Mario Kart Tournament by Esports and US trivia by History Club.
The Raider Showcase was presented by the BASD Drama Club. Proceeds will benefit The Raider Foundation and the Brookville High School Drama Club.