BROOKVILLE — The Brookville School Board approved the request to raise substitute teacher rates during its voting meeting Monday night.
Many of the board members attended through phone and zoom because of the weather, but there was a quorum between the in-person and virtual members.
Superintendent Erich May elaborated on the budget and substitute rate, answering some questions he was asked at the previous meeting.
According to May, the district has only used 30 percent of the substitute budget, and they are 43 percent through the school year.
“...and that substitute budget was originally budgeted for before we went to $110, so we’ve used 30 percent of the sub budget that we would’ve budgeted at $100. So, like I said, we’re way below budget on subs,” May said.
He said there is still room in the budget to cover 990 days of substitutes at the newly approved $120 day rate. If the school continues to use subs at the same rate they have been, which is about six subs a day, May said there is a big enough cushion to cover the additional $10 a day increase.
“So it’s well within our means to make the raise,” May said.
New committees were announced during the meeting as well, and are as follows;
Buildings and Grounds: Chairperson Fred Park, Herb McConnell, Luc Doolittle and Jacob Shields
Athletics: Chairperson Matt Park, Kerith Strano-Taylor, Erin Schiafone, and Chris Rhodes
Negotiations: Chairperson Kerith Strano-Taylor, Matt Park, and Chris Rhodes
Transportation: Chairperson Luc Doolittle, Fred Park, and Eric Shiafone
Board members also shared how impressed they were with the district’s ability to handle the snow day, and the skills the students are being taught by the teachers.
Board Member Matt Park, who has children in the district, said he was impressed by his children’s ability to have their work printed and ready for the day of virtual learning.
“I watched two days of kindergarteners, probably eight at a time, get on a zoom meeting. And they got a schedule, when they needed to be on. The teachers ran a very productive teachings session. They got off four times the first day, three times the second day… and man, it worked way better than I ever thought it was going to,” Park said.
He also said his first grader, who is quarantined for contact, was able to get on Brightspace himself, print his work of himself, and didn’t need any help.
“I was impressed that they were prepared to handle that, at that young of an age,” Park said.
He said think the district needs to continue to improve and adapt this, so as people need to be out for various reasons, they can be accommodated. He said the district needs to “be flexible” since they are asking students to not come even if they are slightly sick.
Board Member Erin Schiafone also gave props to the freshman history teacher at the school because of a “neat experience” she had Monday.
Schiafone explained she is a teacher for a different district, who had a virtual day Monday, and was teaching her AP US History class. She also said she had six Brookville freshman boys in her house as well.
Shiafone said she was having a review day with her AP students about Supreme Court cases. When she asked about the first case, one of the freshman boys popped their head in and said he knew the case, and started telling her about it.
When she read the next case, they all came in and knew the next case on her list. She continued on the list and the freshman knew details of the cases. She said she wanted to “shout out” to the freshman social studies teacher, Conor Omencinski for his teachings.
“I just want to give that guy a shout out because his students did the review for my junior and senior AP government kids today,” Shiafone said. “I am giving him a round of applause, I was really impressed.”