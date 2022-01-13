BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District discussed the possibility of opening the high school back up to the public for walking during the winter months during its work session Monday evening.
“Indoor walking at the high school is a tradition here. It’s a simple little route, back and forth from the auditorium to the cafeteria. It’s a community service, giving folks a place to walk and we’d like to continue that tradition,” Superintendent Erich May said
He brought it to the board to see if anyone would object to sharing the building “in this way” in the times of COVID. He said it would be after school hours, and nothing would be different than what was done before except for COVID.
None of the board members objected to the idea, so it will be voted on during the voting meeting next Monday.
2022-23 Calendar
May also brought the school calendar for the 2022-23 school year before the board for consideration ahead of the voting meeting. He said the calendar is essentially the same as what is being followed for the current school year.
It includes a 10-day Christmas break, like the school had this year. It also includes President’s Day off “to break up February and March,” a four-day Easter break, and ending the school year before Memorial Day.
Board Member Erin Schiafone asked if the district participates in flexible instructional days as snow days. May said the school is participating in this program, which Schiafone said is an “excellent program.”
May said the school found there is support for having “a snow day” but not a bunch of them.
“If we have a school cancellation for ice, that’s no fun. Everyone might as well be on their Chromebooks and keep the class rolling, but there is a scenario where we get a playful foot of snow and know that it’s coming, and tell everyone “make sure you take your Chromebooks home tonight…” May said. “I’m in favor of potentially one snow-day, like potentially a roaming holiday, but I wouldn’t do more than one, we would go into using our remote capacity.”
The school board took the time to acknowledge the Monday meeting as the first one joined by the new Hickory Grove Principal Andy Collins.
“Andy Collins comes to us after 19 years teaching fourth grade at Juniata Elementary,” May said. “Couple weeks into the job and he’s tearing it up.”
Collins was unable to attend the first meeting after being hired, as he was out of town with family. He was given a welcome to the district by those in attendance.
Substitute Pay Rates
May also told the board he is intending to ask the board to approve increasing the substitute pay from $110 to $120 per day, “in keeping with other Jefferson County schools.” This will meet the DuBois and Brockway rates, but will still be $30 less than another neighboring district, according to May.
He is also planning to keep the incentive of $130 per day for those who teach 90 days or more in the district. There are rarely as many subs as there are vacancies in the district, according to May.
Financial Summary
Business Administrator Ellen Neyman provided a preliminary financial summary to the board for the 2020-21 school year. She said the audit process typically takes about six months, and is hoping to have the full audit information to share at the February meeting.
Neyman said the district was 95 percent accurate on the expense projects. She reviewed the 2020-21 budget revenues, and spoke about where the board was either over or under budget. The bottom line showed the revenue was about 4 percent over the original budget projections.