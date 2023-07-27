BROOKVILLE — Preparing for the new school year, the Brookville Area School Board named head coaches for fall/winter sports at its meeting last week.
Head coaches approved by the board were: Shawn Castellan, girls soccer; Dave Reitz, boys soccer; Gabe Bowley, football; Ron Ramolt, boys golf; Eli Thompson, girls golf; Joyce Reitz, volleyball; Dan Murdock, cross country; Mark Powell, girls basketball; and Matt Reitz, boys basketball.
Superintendent Erich May welcomed Castellan and Matt Reitz as new coaches, and Joyce Reitz as a returning coach.
Also approved by the board were volunteers and assistant coaches for sports programs:
- Girls soccer — Sarah Yoder, assistant coach; Shawn Wilson, volunteer.
- Boys soccer — Tiffany Cieleski, assistant coach; Justin Vander Kelen, volunteer.
- Football — Nick Nosker, first assistant; Casey Belfiore, junior high coach; Bill Morrison, John MacBeth and Jim Rush, assistant coaches; and Kyle Smith, Quean Smith, Dan Reed, Tom Krug, Bob Fye, Jamie Lindermuth, Jordan laugh, Jonah Sampson and Elliot Park, volunteers.
- Volleyball — Melinda Burton and Tina Householder, assistant coaches; Mya More, Mikayla Aikins and Amber Siar, volunteer.
- Girls basketball — John Elkin and Abby Park, assistant coach/junior high; Sam Whitling, Kate Belfiore, Jamie Northey and Russ Goddard, volunteers.
All appointments were approved pending satisfactory review of required paperwork.
Other personnel
Following an evaluation of the superintendent in June, the board voted 7-1 to reappoint Erich May as the district superintendent for a five-year term, beginning July 1. May was hired as superintendent of the Brookville Area School District in May 2019, coming from the Morgan County Schools in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. In his recent evaluation, the board determined May to be distinguished or proficient in all six of the objective performance standards set for the evaluation. Voting against the proposed contract was board member Herb McConnell.
- Hired as a full-time custodian at Hickory Grove was Megan Crawford, filling a vacancy.
- Resignations were accepted from Heather Campbell, pool aide at Hickory Grove, and Lori Bouch, ESL teacher, who is retiring after 19 years with the district. May said Bouch, who has over 35 years in public education, has been “a versatile employee who has served our district in many ways. I’ve really enjoyed working with her and she will be missed.”
- Named as long-term substitutes were Magdalyn Brown of Knox, PK-4, and Kathryn Fair of Ridgway, music, PK-12.
- Supplemental contracts for the 2023-2024 school year were approved for Georgia Long and Michele Confer, elementary yearbook, and Patty Weaver, assistant athletic director.
- Hired retroactively as employees for the Title I Summer Literacy/extended school year were: Brenna Bell, nurse; Tony David and Stephanie Schuckers, teacher/substitute; Susan Burns, teacher; and Tiara Tetlow, Jodi Shaffer and Tovia Marcus, substitute child specific aides.
Finance and policy
- The board accepted a donation of $1,800 from the Pinecrest Country Club to benefit the high school golf teams and a donation of $3,500 from the Hays and June Gamble Legacy Fund for the purchase of a Yamaha clavinova for the music department.
- The board voted to renew the district’s athletic insurance with Evergreen, with a premium of $10,060, which is no increase over last year.
- The board approved agreements with C.R.E.A.T.E. Brookville, Jefferson County 4-H Club and Jefferson County EMS, for summer camps to be held in August.
- Approved as feeders for district athletic programs for the 2023-2024 year were Lumberjacks and JC flag league, football; Lumberjacks, cheer; Brookville Soccer Association, soccer; YMCA youth program, cross country; Brookville elementary program, wrestling, basketball and track; YMCA swim program, swimming; Brookville Area Little League, baseball/softball; and Brookville Bombers, softball.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 21 in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.