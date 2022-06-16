BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority will begin flushing hydrants in Corsica and Brookville next week. “This is a standard operating procedure to provide the highest quality of water to our customers. It also gives us an opportunity to exercise our valves, required by DEP,” water commissioner Aaron Haines said.
Residents can expect low pressure and cloudy water on the day flushing takes place in their neighborhood,
Following is the schedule for the 2022 summer hydrant flushing:
- Monday, June 20 — Brookville borough to Corsica borough line and downtown Corsica.
- Tuesday, June 21 — S & W Pike, Progress Street, Allegheny Boulevard, Windy Knoll, the hospital and W.R.C.
- Wednesday, June 22 — Industrial Park, Route 28 north, ILO (Pinecreek Manor), Port Barnett, Evans Street, ridge Avenue, Pride Street, Route 322 to Pinecreek School.
- Thursday, June 23 — Alaska, Jenks Street, Terri-Glenn.
- Friday, June 24 — Walnut Street, Oak Street, Church Street, North Barnett Street, North Pickering Street, Sayer Street, Jefferson Street, Elm Drive and Marlin Street.
- Monday, June 27 — Craig Street, Pine Street, Valley Street, West Main Street, South Main Street, Thompson Street and Madison Avenue from White to South Main.
- Tuesday, June 28 — Main Street, Madison Avenue from White Street to Franklin Avenue, Race Street, Mason Street, Catholic Hill, South White Street and Maple Street.
- Wednesday, June 29 — Richards Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, Northview Drive, Short Street, Clark Street and Brush Street.
- Thursday, June 30 — Hastings Street, Hiawatha Street, Federal Street, Rebecca Street, East Main Street, Central Avenue Extension and Middle Street.
- Friday, July 1 — Euclid Avenue, Western Avenue, Central Avenue, Long Avenue, Sixth Street, Taylor Street and Belgiumtown.