BROOKVILLE — Dave Richards with the Brookville Trail Hub addressed the Brookville Borough Council about the organization’s future plans for connecting the Redbank Valley Trail to the Allens Mills Five Bridges Trail.
He said there are major problems that have to be looked at in connecting these two trails, but that the group’s goal right now is to raise funds for a feasibility study.
“And everything will depend on that feasibility study. If they say it’s not feasible, obviously we don’t go any farther. If they do, then we’ll start looking for grants and so forth to establish the trail and maintain the trail,” Richards said.
One of the major issues is getting across Interstate-80 because the bridge is gone. The feasibility study will hopefully identify solutions. One of which the group has already looked at is using Sulgar Road.
“The biggest thing in town is you’ve got to find some way to get from Port Barnett to Hiawatha Street,” Richards said.
He said it will be nice to bring people down past Longview Park where the borough is planning to put in a swimming pool and recreation area.
He told the council that once the gap is filled, there will be a trail that goes from Johnsonburg all the way to the end of the Armstrong Valley Trail, and on to Pittsburgh. Other groups are currently eliminating the gaps on the Erie-Pittsburgh trails.
“All these things are possible. How probable are they? It’s going to require a lot of work and a lot of cooperation from a lot of people,” Richards said.
He also said Pittsburgh just spent several million dollars on combining all its trails along the riverfront.
Richards also spoke about the Pennsylvania Wilds loop that will be about 220 miles, and start in Ridgway.
“Depending on how you measure it, tourism is as high as the number two industry in this region, and at worst it’s the number four industry in this area. So tourism is extremely important to, I believe, any town in this area,” Richards said.
He and the organization would like to see people starting the trail in one town, and looking for places to eat, sleep, and maybe explore in the towns along the trail once it’s a continuous experience.
The Brookville Trial Hub meets twice a month. The first meeting is the first Thursday of the month at the Brookville YMCA at 6:30 p.m. The second is the third Thursday of the month in DuBois at 6:30 p.m.
Borough Council member Randy Bartley asked what the council could do to help. Richards said right now the group is just getting the word out. There are grants the group will apply for in the future that requires some type of government entity to initiate the process. President Phil Hynes said the group has the support of the council.