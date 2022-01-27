BROOKVILLE — Chris Corbran with the Pennsylvania Environmental Council spoke during the Brookville Trail Hub meeting Thursday evening to share the economic impact that has been seen in other areas that have successfully linked trails together, specifically the Great Allegheny Passage.
Corbran said that PEC focuses on amplifying the work that trail groups are doing.
“A lot of this stuff happens in this same fashion. People come together, they see an opportunity to make some of these connections and they do it for a lot of the reasons that Paul said, community health, resident retention, it’s fun because people have an interest in getting out on the trail,” Corbran said.
He also said one of the first things PEC looked at when looking into the region to be further developed was land control, because it’s so important. He said having agreements and documents to use land for trail development is important when applying for funding. Some of the easiest projects were identified, and have already been funded for local groups taking on the work.
Corbran said while the first phase of funding was already given to connecting and improvements projects, the Appalachian Regional Commission saw it as phase one of implementation. He seemed optimistic that the commission would fund more trail projects for the region in the future once they are “ready to go” to get the corridors connected.
“This is work that can’t happen if folks on the ground level weren’t there to build and share their knowledge and plans with the broader group,” Corbran said.
He pointed to the Great Allegheny Passage as an example, especially on the east coast, as a project linking together a corridor “using small groups to contribute to an overall idea, and then really just having it pull in people from everywhere.”
The GAP is a 150-mile trail stretching from Point State Park in Pittsburgh down to Cumberland, Maryland, through several state parks, past major landmarks, and topping the Eastern Continental Divide along the way.
According to Corbran, The GAP put out a recent economic study that showed that for every trail mile, the community at large generated $800,000.
“I’ve been told I’m a dreamer, but I see the same thing happening in this region that the GAP did. I could see Kittanning, and New Bethlehem, and Summerville, and Brookville, and Ridgway, and Johnsonburg being trail towns, each with their own little thing where they do their specialty. They show off their town, they lead people through the town,” Boboige said.