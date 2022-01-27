BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Trail Hub held a public meeting last Thursday evening to share its goal with the public and encourage some to sign up to be part of the executive committee and later non-profit organization.
Meeting organizer Paul Boboige explained the Brookville Trail Hub would be becoming a non-profit organization to better allow it to collect donations for the “missing link” project. The portion of trail to be created to finish the PA Wilds loop is about 10 miles long, according to Boboige.
The missing link would connect the Five Bridges Trail, which runs from Arch Street in Brockway to Allens Mills, with the RedBank Valley Trail in Brookville. Five Bridges is currently about eight and a half miles long and ends at Airport Road.
The Tri-County Rails to Trails has agreed to turn over the Five Bridges Trail to Boboige’s new organizations, putting Brookville Trail Hub in charge of the trails from Brookville to Brockway.
The night’s agenda included Boboige speaking for the project, Chris Corbran with the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, and Erin Wiley-Moyers with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Also present were Executive Director Holly Komonczi and Jennifer Swatsworth with the Lumber Heritage.
“Right now nothing is happening on extending the trail from Allens Mills to Brookville. Roughly, it’s 10 miles length, and if that 10 miles was completed and connected up, then we would have over 100 miles of continues miles from Armstrong Trail… up through Redbank Valley Trail, on through Brookville, the Five Bridges Trail, on to the Clarion Little Toby Trail, up to Ridgway, and they’re actually planning an extension on to Johnsonburg,” Boboige said.
He also said the Armstrong County Trail connects to the “Erie to Pittsburgh” trail. He explained the trails by themselves right now are only day trips to regular trail-goers, so “people come, spend the day and then they leave.”
With the construction of the “missing link,” 100 miles of continuous trail would offer people multi-day trips, and staying overnight in some of the towns. Chris Corbran with PEC later said that in closing some “key gaps,” there could be 210 miles in the PA Wilds loop, and the region as a whole has the potential to complete 1,500 miles of continuous trail to four states, and 52 counties.
“That will tremendously increase the traffic through here, and bring people into the area,” Boboige said. “This isn’t going to happen overnight, this is going to take years. The first step is getting a nonprofit board, getting the bylaws, nonprofit status –state and federal, and then after we get that we can deal with securing grants,” Boboige said.
Erin Wiley-Moyers with DCNR suggested a feasibility study be the first step in the trail process, something DCNR offers grants for to municipalities and counties. She said the number one thing for DCNR is ownership and control for the trails. She said once there’s property that needs to be acquired for the trail, DCNR can help with acquisition or easements.
She said they will first require a feasibility study be done to know where the trail will be best suited to be constructed. Moyers also suggested that if the county would be willing to take ownership of the Five Bridges Trail, and enter a maintenance and operation agreement with the nonprofit once it’s formed, it would make more funding available for the project.
“...because a majority of our funding comes from Keystone, which is the selling of houses… because it’s the PA Real Estate Transfer tax we get for funding, and only municipalities and municipal authorities are eligible for that Keystone Funding,” Moyers said. “Keystone is state funding, so it’s not as restrictive, so if the county would be interested in that… it would probably get done a lot faster.”
This is how Tioga County is handling the Marsh Creek Trail, and Boboige agreed it would be in the county’s interest to exploit this. Moyers also said that the American Rescue Plan funds, which all the counties and municipalities received, can be used for trails.
Corbran echoed Moyers, agreeing that a feasibility study would be an important starting step, as it would help identify “what some of the real trouble spots are going to be and what some of the good options are.”
Moyers said the organizations would not need to own or control the property to have a feasibility study completed. A feasibility study would also determine who should eventually control the land. She also said that if a municipality or the county commissioners would be the applicant for the feasibility study, they could apply for grants to cover the cost. The DCNR grants are open until April 6, so the county could still apply for this round of grants for a feasibility study to be done.
Corbran said his group gives local groups incentive to look at connections between trails because “as those trails get longer… that’s really when we start to seeing the economic benefit of trails.”
Boboige also pointed out that Five Bridges Trail is a wetlands trail, so it’s unique to many of the other trails in the area and can offer something the others don’t. He also pointed out that by connecting into Brookville, trail-goers could detour to see the Scripture Rocks Heritage Park as another unique sight.
Those interested in attending future meetings or being involved with the project can follow the group’s page on Facebook, Brookville Trail Hub, or send messages to the page for more information.