BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Trail Hub approached the Jefferson County Commissioners Tuesday morning about getting a letter of endorsement for future opportunities as the nonprofit organization gets closer to applying for grants and planning for a feasibility study.
Dave Richards, a member of the trail hub, attended the meeting to give an update on the organization’s progress since it last spoke with the commissioners, and ask for the endorsement letter.
“Our goal is to provide the trail from Brookville to Brockway, which will complete a missing gap in the Pennsylvania Wilds loop, which will end up being a total 220 mile approximate trail,” Richards said.
The organization has been approved as a 501C3, has its Pennsylvania Charitable Organization registration statement approved, and the Pennsylvania sales tax exemption is pending. There is an established board and officers, which still has openings available for those interested in helping with the project.
Brookville Trail Hub is also using a platform called “Givebutter” to plan campaigns and raise money.
“Our short-term goal is getting the feasibility study because everything will be keyed off of that,” Richards said. “Yesterday as a part of that we had a video conference with –you’re more familiar with them than I am – North Central Regional Planning and Development Corporation.”
He said the organization is working with them to be included in the current comprehensive plan. As part of this, and especially for applying for grants, North Central suggested getting as many endorsement letters as the trial hub could. He had a draft of an endorsement letter he presented to the commissioners, saying they could make any changes they wanted before signing and sending it back to the organization.
“This is a general letter, but having those on file would be key to when we get around to applying for specific grants. Without those letters of recommendation they said the opportunities are far fewer,” Richards said.
The trail hub is also expecting to get letters from the Redbank Valley Trail Association and the Brookville Borough.
Richards said the next step is going to be getting more involved on the Brockway end of the trails. He said Brookville Trail Hub is anticipating taking over the Five Bridges Trail from Brockway to Allens Mills once it has the proper insurance.
Richards said there has also been talk of a trail following the railroad from Punxsutawney to Reynoldsville, and from Reynoldsville to Falls Creek, which would join the trail from DuBois to Brockway.
“That’s kind of the goal of the North Central Greenways thing, to bring these connections together. Right now the Redbank Valley Trail is great, there’s certainly nothing wrong with it, but it ends here, and most of them are day trips. If we can connect this and get to Johnsonburg, very shortly – there’s just a gap between Freeport and Pittsburgh –but eventually you’ll be able to get on the trail in Johnsonburg and take it all the way to the mall in Washington D.C.,” Richards said.
He said this leads to overnight stays, people looking for places to stay, eat, and other entertainment.
“I think there is a very definite economic advantage,” Richards said. “At some point in time we probably will be coming to you, asking for some funds. We’re not at that point yet, but I do think it’s an investment, it’s not just an expenditure.”
Those interested in the organization can learn more and find out when meetings are on the Facebook page, Brookville Trail Hub.