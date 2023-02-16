BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Council met last Tuesday, and revisited several issues that have been discussed in recent months including homeless people in the borough and ongoing litigation for code violations.
The council asked for an update on the ongoing litigation with property owner Larry Pearsall, who has been cited numerous times, mainly for junk vehicles on his property. Last month, the council approved legal fees for code enforcement to use Steve French to prosecute Pearsall. Borough Manager Dana Rooney and Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison gave an update on the hearings during the Code Enforcement report.
“Steve French had a couple hearings with him and it sounds like it will go to a jury trial and I believe it’s April,” Rooney said.
Dennison then explained the situation further, saying there are several things going on at once that led to this.
“So there’s various criminal charges that’ve been filed over failure to comply, and Steve’s handling that and they had their criminal conference recently and that went really well,” Dennison said. “And then the other thing, there will be criminal conference two, but they always schedule for trial… On the other front that Steve is doing, we authorized him to file a complaint with the court over the violation of the zoning, which will bring him before Judge (John) Foradora…”
Rooney also said multiple fines are being paid, for thousands of dollars, as well.
During Police Chief Vince Markle’s police report homeless people in the borough, a topic mentioned last month, was revisited by the council.
Council member Randy Bartley questioned the discussion held last month, as he was absent from the meeting. Markle said “summer months usually is the time we get that,” saying the warm months are when homeless people often travel from one location to another.
Bartley further asked for clarification that the people are usually transient, and not in the borough for any length of time, which Markle confirmed. Markle further said these people are usually given a few nights at a hotel and given a few meals and the truckstop ministry buys them a bus ticket to take them to DuBois and “get them moving to another area or back where they need to be.”
Mayor Richard “Dick” Beck, who spoke about the issue last month, clarified what he was hoping to come out of the discussion last month.
“When you get somebody to take care of them for a while, that means they’re not going to leave. What I want is some kind, maybe come up with some kind of an ordinance to send them on their way before they do that instead of having them camp on the street…” Beck said.
Council member Karen Allgeier said during the Community Connections recent board meeting, homeless people were discussed as well, and that board will send her a report on its last survey regarding homelessness in the Clearfield-Jefferson area. She said she would also forward the report on to the rest of council and to Chief Markle.
Markle also confirmed the police get reports from the public when people are noticed camping out in areas around the borough.
Police Report
- 157 calls for service
- 205 citations
- 154 warnings
- 161 parking violations
- 12 misdemeanor offenses
- One drug arrest
- 10 summary offenses
- One Mental Health 302 commitment
- 15 Police One Trainings
Markle also gave an informative talk at the library concerning scams, for which he said they had a nice turnout.
“This month we’re going to be doing the training, using social media for investigations and interview and interrogation,” he said.
Fire Report
Fire Chief Chris Henry was absent from the meeting, but provided a report for the month:
- 12 alarms
- 4 vehicle crashes
- One auto fire alarm
- One carbon monoxide
- One EMS assist
- One flooding
- One structure fire
- One vehicle fire
- One traffic control
- One transfer
Locations were:
- 9 in Brookville
- One in Pinecreek Township
- One in Punxsutawney
- One in Reynoldsville
There was also one Chief’s call, an average of seven members per alarm and an average response time of six minutes.