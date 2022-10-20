BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Volunteer Fire Co. showcased the improvements made to the fire hall with an open house on Saturday, welcoming the public to come see the fire hall and the new fire engine the company added in the last year.
BVFC President Eric Sweitzer said the improvements were years worth of planning and fundraising in the community to accomplish.
“We’re really thankful to the people that had us for the fundraisers… the donation letters are always appreciated for the donations coming in, most of that money all goes toward the truck,” Sweitzer said.
The biggest improvement to the fire hall itself is the ventilation system in the truck bay. Sweitzer said this was a focus because of research studies coming out linking cancer in firefighters to the exhaust fumes often breathed in while cleaning or working on the fire trucks.
“We really started to take a hard look several years ago with the exhaust system,” Sweitzer said.
This new system has piping that is connected directly to the exhaust of the trucks while they are in the bay, and sends the fumes outside. It also automatically disconnects when the trucks have to be pulled out for an emergency.
“We put in an exhaust system, a diesel exhaust system in all four bays for all four units. So, now when we come in these just detach as we go out, when we come in a fire fighter stands there and hooks it onto the exhaust, and then the unit takes all the diesel out, so we have no diesel fumes in here,” Sweitzer said. “So it’s not contaminating your turnout gear, any of your equipment, anything like that.”
Another change to the truck bay was the refinising of the concrete floor, adding a flake texture to it, which Sweitzer said puts more longevity into the floor. This was done as a refurbish rather than having to completely redo the concrete.
The new fire engine sitting in the truck bay is also part of a longer plan the department is implementing to put all of their equipment on a rotation. Sweitzer said the new engine was put into service last September. Getting the equipment like trucks, radios, and fire gear into a rotation will help with planning and expenses in the future.
He said the department is now starting to spec a new fire rescue vehicle, as the current rescue truck is starting to “get some wear and tear” as the vehicle that takes the brunt of the work. The department is planning to get one ordered in the coming months because of the two to three year wait time.
“Everything in this industry has a shelf life. Your radios have a shelf life, your air packs have a shelf life, your bunker gear has a shelf life, and nothings cheap… In years past it was like everything was left go until it was a crisis and it was a major expense,” Sweitzer said. “Instead of replacing 22 airpacks at one time, we’re looking at doing six.”
New shelving was also donated to the department, allowing them to organize some of the tools and hoses in the hall.
“It’s just organized, so we got it up, we got it away, so the shelving is a big help,” Sweitzer said.
The department also purchased a lot of new bunker gear, keeping up with “the first line of defense.”
The members lounge also received some upgrades so the firemen have a nice room to be in if they’re at the hall before or after a fire call. The Department had cabinets donated by Clarion Cabinetry which were used in the lounge. Kemp’s Country Gallery also donated a countertop and sink for the members room.
Members got to work making the room homey by adding photos and articles all around the walls of the room, showcasing the history of the department.
Some upgrades the department is planning for the future include some kind of laundry facility for the new gear. Sweitzer said this is important to help wash and decontaminate gear, and it’s supposed to be done within 24 hours of any fire call.
Drying the gear properly after a fire call rather than just hanging it and using a fan is also important. They are also considering the possibility of having a shower stall for members to use if needed. Sweitzer said it might take another couple of years, but they are already looking at these possibilities for their firemen.
“We’re here for the public, we appreciate the public support, and it’s one of those things where we want to say ‘we are a modern fire fighting company, we are a unit and we want you to see what we have, what we’re keeping up on so we can serve you to the best of our ability,’” Sweitzer said. “We are trying to be as cutting edge, but yet as frugal as we can possibly be. Taking care of the things that really need to be taken care of.”