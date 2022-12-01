BROOKVILLE — A Brookville woman is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing $10,766.81 from the Brookville Band Boosters Club.
The Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Carolan K. Bailey, 43, of Brookville, including theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property –third degree felony charges.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the theft took place between December 19, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2021, from the Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School. The victim is the Brookville Band Booster Club (BBBC).
BBBC President Michelle Johnson met with Brookville police in October to report that while she was secretary of BBBC from May 2021 to May 2022, she noticed discrepancies in Bailey’s accounting records for club funds.
Johnson had a meeting with the band director, choir director, and principal during which they discussed minutes from previous BBBC meetings, which indicated deposits and debts. They also discussed bank deposit tickets and withdrawal transactions from May 2021 to August 2022, finding the amounts listed in the minutes did not match the amounts on the tickets from bank records.
Johnson provided police six debit transaction forms from August 2020 to July 2021 all signed by Bailey. In total there were eight withdrawals found that totaled $6,700.18. Most of these were through the summer when the band doesn’t have much going on, according to Johnson.
Johnson also provided a deposit ticket from May 2021 for $6,602 with $1,250 less cash, making the total deposit $5,352. On this date, Bailey indicated in BBBC meeting minutes that she deposited $11,982 while the bank records show a deposit of $10,872. A total of $2,360 was found to be missing from these two transactions.
Johnson met with police again on Nov. 8 and provided more deposit tickets and records pertaining to meeting minutes. It was found that from August 2021 to October 2021 an additional $4,555.63 was missing.
It was also found that Bailey and her child attended the Disney trip but no payments for the two were ever made, meaning there is $1,101 owed for the Disney trip, according to the report.
Police interviewed Bailey on Oct. 4 during which she said she was the treasurer for the BBBC from August 2019 to September 2022. She said she resigned as treasurer because Johnson informed her there were some discrepancies in her accounting. Bailey told police when she took over as treasurer everything was good until summer 2021.
Bailey admitted she started taking money from BBBC in July 2021 through August 2021. The police showed her four debit transaction forms from this time period with her signature on them. Bailey agreed the signatures were hers, and that this was the only money she took. When asked how much she thought she had taken, she estimated between $1,500 and 2,000. The total debit for the four transactions was $3,026.18.
Police met with Bailey a second time on Nov. 10 during which she was shown multiple debits from the bank records and meeting minutes that did not match up. She offered several possible reasons for the debits and said she would try to find receipts for them. She said she was “fudging the numbers” for the minutes to attempt to make her accounting right.
Bailey also indicated a deposit she made in July 2022, asking if that money goes toward the money she owed. The officer told her the deposit was for $4,000 and it would be deducted from her total amount she owes.
The subtotal amount of money stolen was found to be $14,766.81 before the deposit of $4,000 Bailey made in July.
The total money still owed is $10,766.81.
Bailey has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.