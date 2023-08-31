BROOKVILLE — Brookville resident Amy Mains is a rising star in the world of drone photography, breaking down stereotypes and encouraging other women to explore the field despite it being dominated by young men.
Mains, 56, previously did landscape photography as a hobby, and later started to learn about aerial drone photography because of her husband, Douglas Mains Jr.
Douglas Mains suffered from severe rheumatism and was wheelchair bound for 10 years, limiting the hobbies and activities he could do. One day he asked Amy for a drone, having seen advertisements for them.
Amy found the exact drone Douglas had seen, a DJI Spark, the first handheld drone, and purchased it as a Christmas gift. The pair learned how the drone worked, and would take it out to different areas to fly. Amy went to Pittsburgh in May 2018 to attend the DJI Aerial Photography Academy certification course. This furthered her curiosity of drone photography and bettered her flying skills.
One of their favorite places to take the drone together was the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta, where she took one of her most acclaimed photos, “Walk This Way.”
“When we would go fly there… he couldn’t get to the top of the lighthouse with his wheelchair or walking, it was too much on his ankles. So when we learned to fly there that day, I was able to take the drone up to that level that he could actually view the river, so it became his eyes. For him to see things that he couldn’t see from a wheelchair,” Mains said.
The photo, which shows the path around the lighthouse, is named as such because it was a paved path she and Doug frequently walked when visiting the lighthouse.
“Walk This Way” has become a photo that represents so much to Amy Mains, and has been recognized by several contests and publications. This photo first appeared on the cover of Drone User Magazine, United Kingdom in August 2022. Mains later became the September 2022 Vanity and Glory ProPrints Professional Photo Contest and Story winner with this shot. Currently she is a nominee in the Thunderbird Drone Festival with this same photo.
Mains almost didn’t take this photo, or have anything to do with drones at all. The last time she and her husband took the drone out was to attend a drone light show in Mars, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, complications from a surgery left Doug hospitalized, where he and Amy spent their 37th wedding anniversary. He died a short four days later in August 2019, and Amy was unable to touch the drone for six months after his passing.
“It was the last actual date that we had together, my daughter, him and I drove down there. Mars has a NASA event and it was a unique experience to see drones in the sky for the first time. So I was glad we did. I still have –she (daughter) recorded it that day I took photographs –and so I still have his voice on the recording that day,” Mains said. “That is my ultimate goal in this field is to create art in the sky and work for a drone light show company.”
Since starting to fly the drone again, Mains has gotten five of her photos published in Drone User Magazine out of the United Kingdom in May 2021, July 2021, October 2021, April 2022, and August 2022. She also published a six photo series and story in Farmtographer Magazine in December 2022. She has also been a nominee at the Thunderbird Drone Festival for all three years the festival has existed.
Thunderbird is a drone festival based in Oklahoma, and is one of only a handful of drone festivals in the country that have photography categories. This year, there were 40 people selected for the festival; 18 nominees in three photography categories and 22 nominees in six cinematography categories.
All of Mains’ photos that have been nominated and published were taken in Western Pennsylvania. Her 2022 Thunderbird nominee called “Patterns In The Park” is a top down shot of benches in the Town Square in Brookville.
“I don’t like to edit nature. I think it should look natural, and I’ve been very successful at not editing. Every last one of these pictures that was selected and chosen is pretty much straight from the drone, which is nice,” Mains said.
When she first got the drone out again, her first priority was even making sure she would actually make the time to use it.
After getting back into drone photography, Mains attended a DJI Aerial Photography Academy Master Class and received a certificate in December 2022. Despite not wanting to edit most of her photos, she also participated in Andy Leclerc’s Master Editing Class in 2021, and refers to Leclerc as her mentor in the aerial photography world.
Currently, she has five drones to fly, all of which are DJI brand. She became a member of the Sky Pixel Club, an elite group of photographers by DJI that members have to be nominated into. She was nominated by Leclerc.
Mains said she prefers smaller drone models for portability as she is often going on hikes to where she wants to fly her drones. One of the most common places she goes to photograph are the forests around the area.
Mains is considered a recreational pilot, which means she cannot sell any of her work. She is working toward her current goal of having a Part 107 Commercial License through the FAA, which is needed for any type of commercial work with drones.
She often will write down a story behind a photo when she uploads them to some of the drone groups she is part of on social media. She believes “every picture tells a story… So I don’t just post a photo on Facebook, I post a story behind it.”
Her next goal is to start exploring cinematography with her drone, which will open up more opportunities to her as well. She is hoping to ultimately transition into being a commercial drone pilot as her career.
She has not let the uniqueness of being a 56-year-old woman in this industry deter her, and has even encouraged other women to try entering some of the contests. With most of the other competitors being young men, Mains is creating a path of her own in the new tech field.
“I have determined that I’m equally talented as the rest of them and I have not let it intimidate me in any way, shape or form,” she said.
When Mains graduated from high school in the 1980s, she was planning to go to school for architecture and architectural drafting and design. Back then Mains said “they looked at me and said ‘girls don’t do this.’” At the time she accepted these statements and went to school for medical assisting instead.
“They literally told me there are no girls in this class. Girls don’t usually want to do this. Are you sure you want to take this class? So I changed my mind,” Mains said.
When she first found her way into drone competitions, she saw it as a chance to take back the narrative of “girls can’t do this.”
She is part of a group called “Women Who Drone” and was a featured female aerial photographer in Fly Like A Girl (FLAG), a drone academy program. FLAG is a program for girls in high school in five counties in the Pittsburgh and surrounding areas to teach them how to fly a drone and take the certification test at the end of the course.
Mains’ portfolio and biography were featured in the program to give some of the girls an idea of the steps she’s taken to be published and nominated.
This is the first year Mains is traveling to the Thunderbird Drone Festival, which is taking place this weekend, so she will know soon if she is a winner in her photography category.