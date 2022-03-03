BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Youth and Government Club held a Pastries and Politics events last Wednesday to share the work they’ve been doing with the community, and conduct a mock bill debate.
Club advisors Cody Wells and Melinda Burton opened and closed the evening, mostly letting the students themselves run the event. Wells opened the night with a short speech about getting to work with the students.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with the group of dedicated and hardworking students that you see before you tonight. I want to extend my thanks for the time, patience, and support that you have given to allow these students to participate in such an essential component of American democracy,” Wells said. “It can’t be overstated that the strength of democracy is in its citizens, and citizenship requires one to be active, well informed, and empathetic.”
He said these qualities are well represented by the delegates of the Brookville YAG club. He explained the audience would see the club members hold a committee debate on two bills that were made by other club members, hear legal arguments from the players, and learn about the educational and networking opportunities afforded to the club.
Wells also mentioned the hard work the club has been putting in to prepare for their first in-person Model Convention in more than two years. The club was able to attend the virtual convention last year, and has added many new members this year.
“I hope you find tonight’s presentation both informative and enjoyable. Take some comfort in knowing that the future of our country is in good hands with these young people eventually assuming that responsibility,” Wells said.
The evening was then turned over to the students, and they each introduced themselves and shared their role in the club and what their role will be at the convention this year.
Kat Kelly, club historian, then spoke about some of the new experiences the club had this year, like attending election convention at Somerset High School. The students met others who share their passion for politics, and got to meet those running for committee chairs and justices of the judicial branch. The students were then placed in rooms and those running for committee chairs could travel from room to room campaigning and speaking with them.
Brookville’s own senior Chloe Smith won election for a seat in the Blue Senate and is this year’s minority party speaker. Club secretary Maddy Golier said the club also attended Pre-Legislative Convention this year, which gives the students a chance to test run their bills and get feedback.
During the mock debates on the bills, a bill sponsor stood and gave a two-minute speech on the bill they were presenting. Following this, the students held a period of non-debatable, technical questions for the bill sponsors to answer. Then, they moved into alternating periods of pros and cons for the bill.
Students took turns offering thoughtful criticism and talking points on the bills presented to them. The club held the debate in the same manner it would be held in the Capitol building in Harrisburg.
After the debate period ended, the bill sponsor was given another 2-minute period for a summation speech before the bill was voted on. Both bills presented to the delegation, one requiring students age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the other to reform the welfare system, were passed during the mock debate.
Following this second debate, Lindsey Clinger and Carson Weaver, both in the judicial sector, shared the case they are studying for the convention. This year’s case is that of The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania vs. Thomas Reese and argues the violation of the right of search and seizure.
The two will not know which side of the case they will be arguing for until they get to the convention.
Vice President Chloe Smith thanked those who attended the event for the evening.
“Thank you for allowing us to showcase our unique talents and our areas of expertise. We worked so hard this year, and we’re all so ready to take what we know to Model and show it off,” Smith said.
Club advisor Melinda Burton closed out the evening with some final thoughts. She said Brookville YAG is fortunate to have the support of the local representatives, and are allowed to arrange a tour of the Capitol building before the Model Convention.
She also said the students have dedicated at least one Sunday a month to meeting.
“Since the beginning...our leadership has had one goal, and that goal has remained the same over the years which was to leave the club better than the shape they found it in. I feel like we have done that continuously year after year after year. The treasury has continued to build, the community outreach has continued to develop and our presence is becoming more and more noticed,” Burton said.
She said she often hears comments about “today’s generation and that we’re not in great shape,” but that she feels “we are in really great hands if you look at these fine young ladies and gentlemen in front of you.”