BROOKVILLE — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Brookville Borough in October.

Residential

  • Garage, 109 Beech Ave., no cost available.
  • Fence, 168 Euclid Ave., no cost available.
  • New garage, 33 Wienker Way, no cost available.
  • Fence, 29 Walnut St., no cost available.
  • Addition, 41 S. Main St., no cost available.
  • Carport Demolition, 33 Wienker Way, no cost available.
  • BASD demolition of old maintenance building, 112 Jenks St., no cost available.

