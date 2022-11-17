BROOKVILLE — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Brookville Borough in October.
Residential
- Garage, 109 Beech Ave., no cost available.
- Fence, 168 Euclid Ave., no cost available.
- New garage, 33 Wienker Way, no cost available.
- Fence, 29 Walnut St., no cost available.
- Addition, 41 S. Main St., no cost available.
- Carport Demolition, 33 Wienker Way, no cost available.
- BASD demolition of old maintenance building, 112 Jenks St., no cost available.