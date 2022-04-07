BROOKVILLE — Two of Jefferson County History Center’s staff and a former board member have been invited to make a presentation at the PA Museum’s 2022 annual statewide museum conference. The presentation will focus on the JCHS Scripture Rocks Heritage Park’s new Native Plant-Pollinator Pond Habitat and adjacent ADA Accessible Education Area.
Kenneth Burkett, executive director; Kat Lyons, operations director and Chuck Williams, of Williams Ecological, LLC and former board member, will co-present the slideshow. The presentation will focus on the planning, grant research and subsequent funding for the ADA area, and implementation of the project in four phases covering 2019, 2020 and early spring 2021. This all led up to our hosting the first fourth grade class in May 2021 at the Park for an in-depth Environmental Education Day.
Lyons said, “We created educational programs and accompanying materials—including rack cards of pollinators and pond life, a Plant-Pollinator Booklet (kudos to intern Alyssa Burkett) and Jr. Ranger booklet—for the kids. We also secured professional educators for the day. Our presentation at the conference is specifically targeted toward other History Centers and Museums interested in expanding from a solely indoor museum to an outdoor setting and developing an outdoor “exhibit” and educational opportunities.”
The History Center will also receive a 2022 Institutional Special Achievement Award from PA Museums for this project, which was titled “Pollywogs & Pollinators: Creating an ADA Accessible Garden Landscape & Education Area.” A digital presentation of this award will also be on their website, http://pamuseums.org.
The conference, initially scheduled to be held at the Heinz History Center, in Pittsburgh April 24-26 is now a virtual conference April 25-29. JCHS will be presenting on Wednesday, April 27 at 11 a.m.