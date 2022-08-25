INDIANA — Karen Burkett of Jefferson County Maintenance Office was among 29 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) employees recognized with the “Star of Excellence Award” for their outstanding performance Wednesday.
The award is PennDOT’s highest recognition. Two individuals from PennDOT’s District 10, which represents Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties, were among the honorees.
“These employees represent the many incredible members of the PennDOT team,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “With a focus on innovation, customer service, mobility and community connections, they work tirelessly each day to provide safe and efficient transportation for Pennsylvania’s residents.”
Gramian and other department executives honored winners Burkett and Amanda Olbeter of the PennDOT District Office in Indiana during an event held at the Governor’s residence.
Burkett started her career at PennDOT in 1989 as a Transportation Equipment operator 1, and has worked her way up as a Highway foreman II, Roadway Program technician 1 and 2, and acting Roadway Program coordinator. She has been an Assistant Highway Maintenance manager (AHMM) since 2015.
As an AHMM, Burkett has overseen the seal coat program since 2015 with great success. From 2015-today, Jefferson County has had seven of the top ten highest production days of seal coat in the state. In 2021, Burkett’s crew averaged 114.5 gallons/person-hour, while the statewide average was 67.8. This level of productivity equates to a cost savings of $90,000 in personnel costs.
Burkett has been recognized for several achievements throughout out her career, including receiving a quarterly award and a Workplace Hero Award.
The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, communications staff and design and engineering specialists.