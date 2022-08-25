INDIANA — Karen Burkett of Jefferson County Maintenance Office was among 29 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) employees recognized with the “Star of Excellence Award” for their outstanding performance Wednesday.

The award is PennDOT’s highest recognition. Two individuals from PennDOT’s District 10, which represents Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties, were among the honorees.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos