BROOKVILLE — Christmas is just around the corner and local businesses are asked to join in the Brookville Holiday Association’s annual Christmas kick-off by decorating windows and storefronts. Families are also encouraged to participate by decorating their homes.
‘By decorating your business, you are adding to the magic of the season for all of the community members, young at heart,” committee member Charles Turnbull said.
The 15th annual festival and parade will be held Friday, November 25, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Brookville. The grand parade, which will bring Santa Claus to town, will begin at 7 p.m.
Prior to the parade families will be able to enjoy food booths, a caricature artist, face painting, a live band, cookie decorating, ornament making and train rides. Christmas Tree Lane will be open at 5 p.m. Nov. 25.
All window entries will be judged Wednesday, November 23, between 6 and 8 p.m. Windows and lawns should be illuminated, beginning at 5 p.m. The winner in each category will be announced after the parade on Friday evening and will receive a prize of $250.
Anyone planning to participate is asked to register at www.brookvilleholiday association.com.
Christmas Tree Lane will open that evening in its new location. Sponsored by Brookville Community Theater, Christmas Tree Lane will be located in the Columbia Theater. Fifteen trees, decorated by school children, Girl Scouts, church groups, businesses and community organizations, will be on display.
Christmas Tree Lane will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Light Up Night, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m. Christmas Tree Lane will also be open the weekends of December 3-4 and 10-11. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
The holiday weekend will also include a free movie at the Moonlite Drive-in at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26, where young and old alike will enjoy the Christmas classic, “The Grinch.”