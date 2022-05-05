STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Jr. Sr. High School will present “Annabelle Broom, The Unhappy Witch,” by Eleanor and Ray Harder May 13-15.
How does a girl in her mid-centuries keep her youth? It isn’t easy, especially when she has to wear the dark, dusty, ill-fitting clothes of her trade. Now, this is enough to make any sensitive person very unhappy. Despite this Annabelle Broom does what she can to keep up with the fashion. She tints her hair with berries, ties pink ribbons on her broomstick, uses lizard-liver lotion on her skin, and reads “Harpie’s Bazaar” magazine regularly. Since all these interests dismay her sister witches, Mabel, the president of the Witches’ Union, gives Annabelle an assignment to test her devotion. Annabelle is to frighten two lost children. Instead, she is charmed by the children and decides to take them home since it’s much too damp in the forest for them. The girls at headquarters are mighty upset by this turn of events and plan to boil the three in castor oil. Now of course, witches don’t exist if you don’t believe in them, and the children don’t believe in Annabelle’s sisters. This takes care of the girls of the International Sisterhood of Witches. But Annabelle, who did a good deed by leading the children safely home, gets her pink dress and becomes a most bewitching witch, indeed!
Students featured in the cast are: Maya Shook as Annabelle, Victoria Beichner as Mabel, Regina Snyder as Lydia, Camden Coleman as Peter, Kaylin Fitzgerald as Judy, McKayla Carlson as Esther and Jada Runyan as Maud.
The performance dates are Friday through Sunday, May 13-15. On Friday and Saturday, doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the performance to begin at 7 p.m. On Sunday doors will open at 12:15 p.m. and the matinee performance will begin at 1 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $5.
All seating is general admission. Pre-sale tickets may be purchased from May 5-12 in the Clarion Limestone High School office.