BROOKVILLE — A new cafe experience is coming to Brookville at The Calico Cafe, a cat cafe that will host a grand opening tomorrow (Friday), and aims to help shelter cats find homes.
Calico Cafe owner Krista Uhrin is a Brookville native who decided to open the cafe to help area shelters. She said after working in several jobs she wasn’t passionate about, some friends helped her decide to jump head first into opening her business, an idea they had talked about for a while.
Unlike a typical cafe, the Calico Cafe is a cat cafe that will have a cat room in the back for patrons to visit. The cats will have their own room separated from the front of the cafe, and patrons can pay a small fee for a time slot to visit with the cats.
Uhrin is planning to charge $5 per 30 minute time slot with the cats, and hosting various events in the back with the cats. She’s planned the first event, a fall paint and sip that is sold out already. Future events are in the works and will be posted to the business’ Facebook Page, The Calico Cafe.
Some of her signature drinks on her menu are themed after the cats, such as The Calico, a mocha with caramel; The Tuxedo, mocha with vanilla; The Ginger Cat, a chai latte; and The Meowtcha, a matcha latte. She will also offer a range of other coffees, teas and espresso drinks, and many of her added flavors come in a sugar free option.
She has partnered with Aegis Coffee Roasters in DuBois. It has mixed her a customized coffee blend they call “the Calico blend.”
The cafe will not have a focus on food, but Uhrin is hoping to have various bakery items available to go with the coffee and cats.
All of the cats in the cafe will come from a local shelter and also be available for adoption from the cafe. To start, Uhrin said all her cats will come from Clarion PAWS because she has worked with them in the past, and people can adopt the cats right out of the cafe.
“...then I have all the paperwork. They have all come from the same place. They’ve already been together,” Uhrin said. “... and then I’m going to be able to do the adoptions here.”
Having all of the cats come from one place will also ensure they all get along when they come to her. She is planning to also have photos of adoptable cats from other shelters on the walls of the cafe.
There will be rules and waivers needed to go into the cat room as well. All customers will be read or shown the rules before going into the cat room. Once read, patrons will have to sign that they understand the rules. Though the cats are friendly, they are still animals and can be unpredictable. Each customer will only have to sign this once, then it will be saved to their profile for future visits.
Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian sign for them at or before their visit, and children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Time slots can be booked ahead of time to guarantee access to the cats by visiting the cafe’s website, thecalicocafepa.com.
She said PAWS has a capacity for 50 cats, and between them and all their fosters, they have about 150 cats right now.
“One of the things I’d like to do here is actually have like a class or classes on how to foster,” Uhrin said.
Opening a cafe was something she and her husband talked about when they lived in Pittsburgh, but it wasn’t feasible for them in the city. With the encouragement of some of her friends, she decided now was the time and place to try to follow this dream.
“I’ve always had the dream of doing something like a bakery cafe or something when we lived in Pittsburgh, because my husband is an artist, and we talked about doing a comic book cafe... Then I saw a cat cafe, and I love cats,” Uhrin said. “
One of the hardest parts about finding a location for the business was finding one that was okay with cats being in the building. Now, the space she’s in is close to perfect with a large space in the back for all the cats and future events.