RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet program will be held at Clarion University July 24-29. The camp is for boys and girls, 13 to 15 years of age, from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and northern Indiana counties. Campers will stay at the university for the entire week.
The activities presented at Camp Cadet include a full range of demonstrations and speakers from local fire departments, specialty units from the PA State Police (aviation, forensics, S.E.R.T.), the PA Game Commission, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL, the F.B.I., the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Coast Guard, a county coroner and the Pennsylvania National Guard. During the week, campers will also enjoy a canoe trip on the Clarion River in Cook Forest.
The non-refundable fee to attend is only $20 per person, as the camp is completely funded through private donations.
Any child interested in attending the camp can pick up a Camp Cadet application at the school they attend, at Troop C PSP stations, or by contacting Trooper Bruce A. Morris at the state police in Ridgway: 814-772-2399 or brmorris@pa.gov.
Submissions are processed as they are received to fill the camp compliment and completed applications must be received no later than June 1.
Nurse or paramedic needed
State police said a volunteer nurse or paramedic is needed to compliment the camp staff this summer. Staff members reside on campus throughout the week of camp and all meals and single lodging accommodations are provided.
The duties of the Camp Cadet nurse include: administration of first aid, the storage, scheduling and dispensing of all camper medicines; and maintenance of all camp emergency medical supplies and camper medical records. Criminal records checks, including Pennsylvania child abuse history certification, are required.
Interested persons are asked to contact Tpr. Morris.