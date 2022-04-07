Carl Henry Kellerman Jr., 71, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Carl was born on September 28, 1950, to the late Carl H. Sr. and Henrietta V. (Covert) Kellerman in Butler, PA. He graduated from Butler Senior High School with the Class of 1968. On March 18, 1974, Carl married Patricia “Pat” Dawn McClelland in Butler; Pat survives him.
Carl worked for AK Steel Corporation (ARMCO) for 37 years. Carl was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, and wood carving. He enjoyed sitting by the river or a campfire. Above all else, Carl loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by two daughters; Laurie (Marc) Barto, Michele (Scott) Branka; five grandchildren; Sydney Barto, Brody Barto, Hannah Branka, Cullen Branka, Aidan Branka; one sister; Gloria McElroy.
In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in passing by one son; Matthew Kellerman; two sisters; Sally Brown, Lillian Damaska; and one brother; John Zimmer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Father William Laska. Final internment will take place in Butler, Butler Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com