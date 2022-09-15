BROOKVILLE — Are you a new or experienced gardener who is interested in learning more about horticulture and sharing your knowledge with others? If so, you may be interested in becoming a Certified Master Gardener.
The Penn State Extension Master Gardener basic training program is open to individuals, age 18 and older, interested in becoming volunteers and sharing gardening knowledge with the public through community outreach. The intensive horticultural training is taught by Extension educators and university professors.
The Master Gardener Program is administered at the county level where recruitment, training, and volunteer service occur. Master Gardener trainees are required to participate in a minimum of 40 hours of classroom training, score 80 percent on the midterm and final exam, and fulfill 50 hours of volunteer service.
Basic training classes for Jefferson County will be held via Zoom internet beginning Thursday, October 6, and continuing every Thursday until March 2023. Training includes the following topics: botany, plant propagation, soil health and fertilizer management, composting, controlling pests safely, entomology, plant diseases, indoor plants, vegetables, tree and small fruits, lawn care, pruning, woody ornamentals, herbaceous plants, native plants, weeds and invasives, and landscape design.
For more information and to complete an application contact Cheryl Shenkle, Master Gardener Coordinator for Penn State Extension – Jefferson County. Contact phone number is 814-849-7361 Ext 508 and e-mail is cjs5618@psu.edu.