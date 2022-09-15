BROOKVILLE — Are you a new or experienced gardener who is interested in learning more about horticulture and sharing your knowledge with others? If so, you may be interested in becoming a Certified Master Gardener.

The Penn State Extension Master Gardener basic training program is open to individuals, age 18 and older, interested in becoming volunteers and sharing gardening knowledge with the public through community outreach. The intensive horticultural training is taught by Extension educators and university professors.

